Libya: +2.3 Mln Students Start New School Year

On Sunday, the Libyan interim Government of National Unity (GNU) stated that more than 2.3 million new students around Libya started the new school year on Sunday.

According to an official statement by the GNU, around 6,000 schools opened doors to students for the new school year.

The GNU also said that the government of Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah has helped prepare 2,000 new classrooms to accommodate more than 45,000 students in different parts of the country.

The statement added also said that the government also planned to build 1,500 more schools, thus creating more than 10,000 new jobs.

Furthermore, as per decision No. 1046 of 2023 of the Education Ministry, the first week will focus on activities to help students adapt to the academic routine.

Minister of Education Musa Al-Magarif praised the academic community and pledged to make the current school year "perfect as before".

Moreover, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) expressed in an official statement its willingness to improve the overall quality of education in Libya.

"Our goal is to equip children with essential life skills, empower teachers, and enhance the overall quality of learning. UNICEF will also be committed to fostering inclusive education for all children in Libya, leaving no one behind," UNICEF said.