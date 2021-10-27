Palestine Welcomes EU Position Against Israeli Expansion

On Sunday, Israel issued tenders for the construction of around 1,355 new housing units in the existing West Bank settlements.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye welcomed the European position that opposes the expansion of Israeli settlement in the West Bank.

Ishtaye called on both Europe and the United States to take firm positions to stop Israeli settlement expansion in the Palestinian territories and to protect the principle of the two-state solution.

"International inaction in dealing seriously with Israel's violations of international laws would encourage Israel to carry out more seizure of Palestinian lands, homes, and properties," Ishtake said before he started a tour in Europe to earn political and financial support for the Palestinian people.

On Monday, the European Union said in an official statement that Israeli settlement is illegal according to international law and represents an obstacle for achieving the two-state solution and making just and comprehensive peace between the two sides. The statement affirmed that it will not recognize any changes of the borders set before Israel occupied the Palestinian territories in 1967, including East Jerusalem, and called on the Israeli government to stop the tenders for settlement buildings.

On Sunday, Israel issued tenders for the construction of around 1,355 new housing units in the existing West Bank settlements, alongside which the construction of more than 3,000 settlement homes will be advanced this week in occupied Palestinian territories.

According to Israeli and Palestinian estimates, about 650,000 Israeli settlers live in 164 settlements and 124 outposts in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israeli settlement is one of the thorniest issues in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and one of main reasons hindering the last round of direct peace negotiations between the two sides in 2014.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, in the 1967 Middle East war, and has controlled them ever since.