UN Defers Angola's Graduation from LDC Status

The resolution entitled "Deferral of graduation of Angola from least developed country status to a later date" (document A/78/L.29) was adopted by the General Assembly without a vote.

The United Nations General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to postpone Angola's "graduation" from least developed country (LDC) status.

According to H.E. Francisco José da Cruz, Angola's Permanent Representative to the UN, the African country was scheduled to graduate from the category in February 2024, but will not be able to reach that milestone.

José da Cruz said the country has been severely affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, price instability, droughts, rising food prices and currency devaluation. The country's gross national income per capita fell below the graduation criteria.

A Coordenadora Residente da @AngolaOnu, Zahira Virani, e o Ministro do @mep_gov_ao, Victor Hugo Guilherme, assinaram hoje o novo Quadro de Cooperação p/ o Desenvolvimento Sustentável 2024-2028 p/ acelerar a realização da #Agenda2030, sem deixar ninguém para trás. pic.twitter.com/POj3OcVJJO — ONU Angola (@AngolaOnu) December 19, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Resident Coordinator of Angola ONU , Zahira Virani, and the Minister of Minister of Economy, Victor Hugo Guilherme, today signed the new Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2024-2028 to accelerate the realization of Agenda2030, leaving no one behind."

It reaffirms that graduation from LDC status must be sustainable and irreversible and should not lead to an interruption of development plans, programs and projects.

The General Assembly takes note of the recommendation of the Economic and Social Council to defer the graduation of Angola from the LDC category so that the UN Committee for Development Policy can continue to review the situation of the African country and its smooth transition strategy.