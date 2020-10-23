UN Chief Welcomes Libya Cease-Fire Accord

Guterres urges the Libyan parties to maintain the current momentum and show the same determination in reaching a political solution to the conflict, resolving economic issues and addressing the humanitarian situation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the signing of a cease-fire agreement by the Libyan parties in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations.

"This is a fundamental step toward peace and stability in Libya. I congratulate the parties for putting the interest of their nation ahead of their differences," Guterres told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York.

He appealed to all stakeholders and regional actors to respect the provisions of the cease-fire agreement and ensure its implementation without delay.

He called on the international community to support Libyans in implementing the cease-fire and in bringing an end to the conflict. This includes ensuring the full and unconditional respect for the Security Council arms embargo on Libya, he said.

Guterres urged the Libyan parties to maintain the current momentum and show the same determination in reaching a political solution to the conflict, resolving economic issues and addressing the humanitarian situation.

The UN Support Mission in Libya is making preparations to resume the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which will be preceded by a series of meetings and consultations that would facilitate the resumption of inclusive intra-Libyan political talks, he said.

A member of the UN-backed government forces watches a robot working in southern Tripoli, Libya, on Sept. 15, 2020. The forces of the UN-backed government on Tuesday said they disposed of some explosives left by war in south of the capital Tripoli by using a robot for the first time. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)

There is no military solution to the conflict in Libya. This cease-fire agreement is a critical step. But there is much hard work ahead. The United Nations will continue to support the Libyan parties in the search for lasting peace in their country, he said.

Guterres' acting special representative for Libya, Stephanie Williams, announced the news of the cease-fire agreement in Geneva.

The two Libyan delegations to the 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks signed a complete, countrywide, and permanent cease-fire agreement with immediate effect, she said. "The agreement was facilitated by the United Nations and we signed it as witnesses."