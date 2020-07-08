United Nations Denounces Growing Foreign Intervention in Libya

Guterres asked countries not to send arms to Libya and to respect previous commitments.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the growing foreign intervention in Libya and asked members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for support in achieving a ceasefire and a political solution in the African country.

"Time does not play on our side in Libya," Guterres warned and explained that "the conflict has entered a new phase with foreign interference reaching unprecedented levels, including in the delivery of sophisticated equipment and the number of mercenaries involved in the fighting.”

He also mentioned his concern about "the alarming military build-up around" Sirte and the "violation of the UN arms embargo, UNSC resolutions, and commitments made by member states in Berlin.”

Libya is going through a civil war since Western countries and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) encouraged the fall of the Muammar Al-Qaddafi administration in 2011.

The ball of hypocrites as EU calls for ceasefire and peace in Libya destroyed by western powers and NATO in 2011 while in the same time, the two European major arms-exporters countries of the world,France and Germany supplied furtively the warring factions with sophisticated arms pic.twitter.com/wIaQ6UhS7i — elmir (@elmir1975) June 11, 2020

Since then, this African country has lived in a situation of permanent conflict between Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Liberation Army and the Tripoli-based National Accord Government (NAG), which is endorsed by Qatar, Tunisia, Italy, and Turkey.

The United Nations has spent several months trying to achieve a ceasefire between these parties. To achieve this goal, its Secretary-General seeks to establish demilitarized areas in some points of great tension, one of which is currently Sirte city.

"In this gloomy context, every opportunity should be seized to unlock the political impasse," Guterres said and revealed that he spoke to warring parties by phone to encourage them to agree to a ceasefire and find a political solution to their differences.

