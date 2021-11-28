UN Calls for Peaceful and Transparent Elections in Honduras

Over 5 million citizens are called to elect the president, three vice presidents, mayors, local lawmakers, and representatives to the Central American Parliament (Parlacent).

The United Nations (UN) called on political actors in Honduras to conduct peaceful and transparent General Elections this Sunday.

In a press release, the UN vowed for Hondurans to be able to exercise their right to vote in an "informed and peaceful manner, in conditions of equality, without any type of discrimination and with full guarantee of human rights."

The UN System in the Central American nation condemned acts of violence in the electoral race while urging authorities to investigate these crimes promptly and impartially.

"We call on Hondurans to wait calmly and respect the official results of the National Electoral Council (CNE)," UN officials said.

Food. Healthcare. Education. Resources. There is so much at stake for the people of Honduras. The Libre party is out tonight promoting for Xiomara Castro for the big election tomorrow! #honduras #HondurasElections #HondurasDecide pic.twitter.com/INLGBUs9jg — Craig Pasta Jardula (@yopasta) November 28, 2021

More than 5 million Hondurans are called to the polls to elect the president, three vice presidents, 298 municipal mayors, 128 lawmakers to the local Parliaments, and 20 representatives to the Central American Parliament (Parlacent).

According to polls, the ruling conservative National Party (PN) representative Nasry Asfura and the Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE) candidate Xiomara Castro, wife of former President Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009), have the best chances of winning. There are 14 political parties and 12 presidential candidates contesting the elections.

Recently, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Office (OHCHR) reported 63 cases of political violence, including 29 murders, 14 attacks, 12 assaults, seven threats, and one kidnapping amid the electoral race in Honduras.