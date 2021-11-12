Libre Party Announces New Presidential Alliance in Honduras

The Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) and the Honduras Humanas movement agreed Friday on an electoral alliance for the presidential and legislative elections on November 28.

"Human Honduras of Milton Benítez joins Xiomara Castro," said on social networks the former president Manuel Zelaya, coordinator of Libre.

Zelaya recalled that Benítez, journalist and sociologist, stayed with him and Castro for several months in the Brazilian embassy in Honduras, after the coup d'état that deposed the former president in 2009.

La Honduras Humana de Milton Benítez se une a Xiomara castro. Milton es sobreviviente de la prision de 4 meses,2009, en Embajada de Brasil. Hoy en COLPROSUMAH: 5 PM. — Manuel Zelaya R. (@manuelzr) November 12, 2021

"Milton Benitez's Human Honduras joins Xiomara Castro. Milton is a survivor of 4 months in prison, 2009, in the Brazilian Embassy. Today at COLPROSUMAH: 5 PM."

Castro allied herself last October with Salvador Nasralla, leader of Honduras' Salvador Party, who lost the 2017 elections due to electoral fraud committed by President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Hondurans were called to the polls next November 28 to elect the president of the Republic, his three designees (vice presidents), as well as 128 deputies to the National Congress and 20 to the Central American Parliament.