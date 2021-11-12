Libre Party Announces New Presidential Alliance in Honduras

"Human Honduras of Milton Benítez joins Xiomara Castro," said on social networks the former president Manuel Zelaya, coordinator of Libre.
RELATED:
Xiomara Castro Leads Polls in Honduran Presidential Election
Zelaya recalled that Benítez, journalist and sociologist, stayed with him and Castro for several months in the Brazilian embassy in Honduras, after the coup d'état that deposed the former president in 2009.
"Milton Benitez's Human Honduras joins Xiomara Castro. Milton is a survivor of 4 months in prison, 2009, in the Brazilian Embassy. Today at COLPROSUMAH: 5 PM."
Castro allied herself last October with Salvador Nasralla, leader of Honduras' Salvador Party, who lost the 2017 elections due to electoral fraud committed by President Juan Orlando Hernández.
Hondurans were called to the polls next November 28 to elect the president of the Republic, his three designees (vice presidents), as well as 128 deputies to the National Congress and 20 to the Central American Parliament.