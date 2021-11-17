Honduras: Specialists Warn Pandemic to Worsen After Elections

Even though the incidence of COVID-19 maintains a downward trend in this Central American country, authorities fear that a “fourth wave” might be imminent.

On Tuesday, the College of Microbiologists President Marco Moncada warned that Honduras will face a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic after the Nov. 28 elections.

Even though the incidence of COVID-19 maintains a downward trend in this Central American country, authorities fear that a “fourth wave” might be imminent. A high concentration of people during the election will likely cause an increase in positive cases.

Specialists fear that health authorities have not done enough to secure the voting stations that over 5 million Hondurans will visit. Recently, the National Electoral Council (CNE) requested the support of the Permanent Contingency Commission (COPECO) to ensure the proper usage of biosecurity measures by all the political parties and the members of the 18,000 polling stations.

Suyapa Sosa, who is the director of the Pneumology Department at the National Cardiopulmonary Institute, regretted that so many Hondurans have refused to vaccinate.

It’s impossible to determine exactly how big a part extreme weather events like Hurricanes Eta and Iota played in people’s decisions.



But it’s clear climate change has become yet another factor forcing people from their homes in Honduras. pic.twitter.com/WolyjWz5rP — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) November 14, 2021

According to the Health Department, 7.7 million doses have been applied in this Central American country so far. This figure, however, can be misleading, for only 3.2 million citizens who have received two doses and 4.5 million people have received one dose.

This means that less than 50 percent of the 9.5 million Hondurans have been vaccinated at least partially.

As of Nov. 14, the country has reported 377,102 COVID-19 cases and 118,400 recuperated patients. There were 170 people hospitalized, 90 of whom presented a stable condition.