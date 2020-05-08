UN Asks to Stop the Virus of Hate Prompted by the Pandemic

"Governments must focus on eradicating hate speech," UN Secretary-General Guterres said.

The United Nations General Organization (UN) urged the world's governments to stop the hate and xenophobia wave that the COVID-19 spread has been unleashed.

"The pandemic makes no distinction between religions, poor or rich countries, young or old people," UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres explained.

Xenophobic feelings and hate messages are multiplying against journalists, health professionals, humanitarian workers, and human rights defenders.

In some countries there have even been attacks against Muslims on the streets and feelings of animosity against refugees and migrants.

#COVID19 does not care who we are, where we live, or what we believe.



Yet the pandemic continues to unleash a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering.



That’s why I’m appealing for an all-out effort to end hate speech globally. pic.twitter.com/ojh957xhQq — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 8, 2020

Facing this reality, "governments must eliminate racist content from the media. They only encourage hate, a virus as dangerous as COVID-19," Guterres urged.

The United States will most likely ignore that recommendation, experts assured​​​​​, for Donald Trump's administration sends constant hate speeches against Cuba and Venezuela.

Recently, the U.S. preferred target has been China, a country which Trump accuses of creating the coronavirus through laboratory processes.