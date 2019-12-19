UN Accepts Credentials of Venezuela's Legitimate Government

The Venezuelan Ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, ratified the recognition despite the U.S. attempts to delegitimize the Government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The General Assembly of the United Nations (U.N.) on Wednesday accepted the credentials of the Bolivarian Government chaired by Nicolás Maduro, validating him as the only representative of Venezuela before the multilateral organization.

As confirmed by the Venezuelan Ambassador to the U.N., Samuel Moncada, the largest organization in the world, which consists of 193 countries, promoted this action despite the constant attacks by the United States. and its allies against the constitutional Government of President Maduro.

“Venezuela's credentials accepted today are a guarantee of peace, as the puppet government created by the U.S. does not have the necessary credentials to invoke the use of force against our nation, " Moncada said during the consideration of the“ Report of the Credentials Verification Committee of the General Assembly ”.

The Venezuelan diplomat stressed that, once again, the criminal project maintained by foreign powers was defeated in order to dominate the population through hunger and disease and the plundering of their natural resources.

Furthermore, Moncada said that the U.S. intention of turning Venezuela into a colonial protectorate like Puerto Rico was rejected by the U.N. for being contrary to international law. While noting that the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR), being subordinate to the U.N., must respect the decision of the international community and not claim a false consent of the Venezuelan state to invade Venezuela.

“The members of the TIAR must comply with what the U.N. determines. Venezuela does not belong to the TIAR and the U.S. You cannot invent a puppet government to pretend that Venezuela is calling for an invasion supported by the TIAR. ”

The recognition of the Bolivarian Government is a triumph for peace and international law, as well as a precedent for other states to assert their sovereignty and independence from foreign actions that recognize political minorities as puppet governments to ignore the will of their peoples .