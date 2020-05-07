COVID-19 Will Spread Easily Across Yemen, WHO Warns

This Southwest Asian country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic and the strike of Saudi Arabia.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Thursday warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could spread in Yemen and infect most of its citizens because of their low levels of immunity.

"The precarious situation in Yemen reduces its ability to overcome epidemics such as the new coronavirus," the WHO explained.

In this Southwest Asian territory, which is the Arab world's poorest country, people live in survival conditions, mainly because of the war that has been shaking the nation since 2015.

Yemen suffers two tragedies: the outbreak of COVID-19 and the strike of Saudi Arabia and its allies. The economy and the health system are in ruins, local media reported..

To date, there are 7 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in the south of #Yemen, including 2 deaths, as declared by national authorities. No other cases have been reported to @WHO, although we anticipate the virus is actively circulating throughout the country �� https://t.co/u1FkfAe66c pic.twitter.com/P4Coia0ZHV — WHO EMRO (@WHOEMRO) May 2, 2020

On Tuesday, Health Minister Taha al-Mutavakel confirmed the first COVID-19 case in his country, which now has over 20 patients.

About 80 percent of the Yemeni population depends on aid provided by international institutions for its survival.

With the help of the United Nations, more than 300 rapid response teams have been deployed in the country to support the fight against COVID-19. They check reports and provide essential supplies for the treatment of the disease..