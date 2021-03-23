UN Approves Resolution Regarding Blockade Impact on Venezuela

Before the approval of the resolution, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza declared that the countries that voted against "due to elementary ethics (...) should lose their seat on the Council."

Venezuela's foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, reported today that the Human Rights Council of the United Nations approved by a majority a resolution on the negative impact of the United States Government's blockade against Venezuela.

Today, the resolution on the negative impact of unilateral sanctions on the enjoyment of human rights was approved in the Human Rights / UN Council. Its impact is so obvious that due to elementary ethics, the countries that voted against it should lose their seat on the Council," the Venezuelan Foreign Minister stressed.

The resolution was approved by the Human Rights Council with the support of 30 countries, while 15 voted against it, while Mexico and Armenia were the only abstentions.

For his part, in his official Twitter account, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla expressed that Venezuela's classification as an unusual and extraordinary threat to the United States is intended to justify the application of illegal unilateral coercive measures.

"The actions of systematic aggression, attempts at destabilization, and economic asphyxia against this sister country must cease," insisted the Minister of Foreign Relations of Cuba.