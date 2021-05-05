UN: 155 Million People Worldwide Face Food Insecurity

According to the UN World Food Programme, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, and Yemen are the hardest-hit countries as armed conflict collides with hunger deepening the crisis in regions that rely on humanitarian assistance.

At least 155 million people worldwide need food urgently, the United Nations (UN) reported on Wednesday. The organization warned that 20 million more suffered famine in 2020 than in 2019, and these levels represent a five-year setback.

At least 155 million people faced crisis levels of food insecurity in 2020 - an increase of 20 million compared to 2019.



Moreover, "around 133 000 people were classified in the most severe phase of acute food insecurity in 2020," the report highlights. In addition, 28 million people "were one step away from starvation across 38 countries" last year.

The study reveals that conflicts, economic shocks, and climate change are the fundamental problems triggering food insecurity. Africa is the most affected region globally, and Haiti, Syria, and Afghanistan are among the worse ten food crises in 2020.