UK Increases the Maximum Number of Reserve Nuclear Warheads

The UK's raised the maximum amount from 180 to 260 nuclear warheads.

On Sunday, Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin criticized the United Kingdom government's decision to increase its reserve nuclear warhead storage limit by 40 percent.

"This violates the Non-Proliferation Treaty and many other agreements that state there should only be a reduction in the number of nuclear warheads," said Kelin in an interview on LBC radio station.

This measure is based on the new UK's foreign and defense policy strategy, which raised the maximum number of reserve nuclear warheads from 180 to 260 nuclear warheads.

British executive's decision was announced on March 16, but there was no information about the stockpile increase amount.

The Russian ambassador regretted London's hostility towards Moscow and warned Russia is considered "a critical threat" to the UK with no real basis.

Even so, Russia has shown itself open to dialogue to improve bilateral relations, which are "almost dead" according to Kelin's statements.

"We have a lot to offer the UK if they are interested," said the Russian ambassador, who stressed that a more amicable relationship would benefit London, especially amid the redefinition of its relations with the European Union.