UK High Court Allows US Limited Appeal on Assange Extradition

The London High Court accepted on Monday the U.S. appeal against a British judge's decision to deny the extradition of journalist Julian Assange.

According to Wikileaks "the US has been granted limited permission to appeal January’s decision that Julian Assange should not be extradited." The extradition refusal was ruled in January on the basis that if extradited, Assange could commit suicide. The Australian journalist remained isolated at the Ecuador embassy in London before the British authorities arrested him in 2019.

"The new revelations concerning the DoJ's lead witness confirm what we all knew: that the case against Julian has been built on lies" | Stella Moris

On the other hand, Assange's partner Stella Moris said upon the announcement that "the case is rotten to the core, and nothing that the U.S. government can say about his future treatment is worth the paper it is written on. This is a country whose agents plotted to kill Julian on British soil, who harried his solicitors and stole legal documents; who even targeted our six-month-old baby."

Assange's legal team said that the appeal allows only "narrow, technical grounds," as the Court did not allow the U.S. to appeal any of the factual findings regarding the journalist's clinical condition.