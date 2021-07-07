    • Live
News > United Kingdom

UK High Court Allows US Limited Appeal on Assange Extradition

  • The extradition refusal was ruled in January on the basis that if handed to the U.S. legal system, Assange could commit suicide.

    The extradition refusal was ruled in January on the basis that if handed to the U.S. legal system, Assange could commit suicide. | Photo: Twitter/ @sahouraxo

Published 7 July 2021 (1 hours 44 minutes ago)
Assange's legal team said that the appeal allows only "narrow, technical grounds." The Court did not allow the U.S. to appeal any of the factual findings regarding the journalist's clinical condition.

The London High Court accepted on Monday the U.S. appeal against a British judge's decision to deny the extradition of journalist Julian Assange.

According to Wikileaks "the US has been granted limited permission to appeal January’s decision that Julian Assange should not be extradited." The extradition refusal was ruled in January on the basis that if extradited, Assange could commit suicide. The Australian journalist remained isolated at the Ecuador embassy in London before the British authorities arrested him in 2019.

On the other hand, Assange's partner Stella Moris said upon the announcement that "the case is rotten to the core, and nothing that the U.S. government can say about his future treatment is worth the paper it is written on. This is a country whose agents plotted to kill Julian on British soil, who harried his solicitors and stole legal documents; who even targeted our six-month-old baby."

Assange's legal team said that the appeal allows only "narrow, technical grounds," as the Court did not allow the U.S. to appeal any of the factual findings regarding the journalist's clinical condition.

