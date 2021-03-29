Pope Francis Conveys a Message To Julian Assange

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
"After a hard night, Julian woke up this morning to a kind, personal message from Pope Francis delivered to his cell door by the prison priest," Morris said via Twitter.
Pope Francis sent a personal message to Julian Assange, his partner Stella Moris revealed on Monday as the press freedom activist remains in a maximum-security prison in the U.K. trying to avoid extradition to the U.S.
Although the message's content was not shared, Assange's partner thanked the leader of the Catholic Church for his support. In 2019 the Pope also conveyed a message to former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Last January, the U.S. was denied an extradition request on Assange as judge Vanessa Baraitser raised concerns over his mental health in the way he would be treated in the U.S.