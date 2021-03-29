    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > United Kingdom

Pope Francis Conveys a Message To Julian Assange

  • Last January the U.S. was denied an extradition request on Assange.

    Last January the U.S. was denied an extradition request on Assange. | Photo: Twitter/ @darthhatter00

Published 29 March 2021 (4 hours 58 minutes ago)
Opinion

"After a hard night, Julian woke up this morning to a kind, personal message from Pope Francis delivered to his cell door by the prison priest," Morris said via Twitter. 

Pope Francis sent a personal message to Julian Assange, his partner Stella Moris revealed on Monday as the press freedom activist remains in a maximum-security prison in the U.K. trying to avoid extradition to the U.S.

RELATED:

Journalism Is No Crime: Assange's Supporters Reject Denied Bail

"After a hard night, Julian woke up this morning to a kind, personal message from Pope Francis delivered to his cell door by the prison priest," Morris said via Twitter.

Although the message's content was not shared, Assange's partner thanked the leader of the Catholic Church for his support. In 2019 the Pope also conveyed a message to former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Last January, the U.S. was denied an extradition request on Assange as judge Vanessa Baraitser raised concerns over his mental health in the way he would be treated in the U.S.

Tags

Julian Assange Press Freedom

People

Julian Assange

Russia Today
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.