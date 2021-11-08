UK Denial To Our Marry Request Is Sinister: Assange's Partner

Stella Moris linked the lack of response by British officials to the hostility towards WikiLeaks on behalf of the U.S., whose authorities even planned to murder Assange.

On Sunday, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his fiancee Stella Moris filed a lawsuit against U.K. Vice Prime Minister Dominic Raab and the Belmarsh prison Director Jenny Louis, both of who had blocked repeated permission requests to celebrate the couple's wedding at the prison.

“These U.K. officials have erected a barrier not only to marry but even to beginning a statutory process to do so. This attitude is irrational and denies the fundamental rights of our family,” Moris condemned.

She, a lawyer, linked the lack of response by British officials to the hostility towards WikiLeaks on behalf of the U.S., whose authorities were accused recently of plotting to kill or kidnap Assange during the years he was in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Louis told the couple’s legal team that she was obliged to refer the wedding request to the Crown Prosecution Service. However, the lawyers say this is irrelevant as there are no U.K. charges against Assange.

The British justice currently analyzes whether Assange should be extradited or not to the United States, which accuses him of 17 conspiracy charges over WikiLeaks’ publishing of the U.S. military wrongdoing in Guantanamo naval base and Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

In January, British Central Criminal Court Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied the extradition request, arguing that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh American prison conditions. Nevertheless, she rejected the defense arguments, which stressed that Assange faces a politically motivated U.S. prosecution that would override free-speech protections.

“The American judicial system would give him a fair trial,” Baraitser alleged and insisted that Assange should wait in the Belmarsh prison for the U.S. to appeal her ruling.

“The U.K. is responsible for Assange’s mental health since its authorities have kept him for over two years isolated in a maximum-security jail without justification,” the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer condemned.