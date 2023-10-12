UHCNR Creates Working Group on Peasant Rights

On Wednesday, the United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR) approved a resolution to establish the "Working Group on the Rights of Peasants and Other People Working in Rural Areas."

This group will become an international mechanism to monitor and address the rights of this significant segment of the population.

Bolivian Vice Chancellor Freddy Mamani participated in the session and the negotiations for adopting the declaration on the rights of peasants and rural workers.

The OHCHR resolution is part of the diplomatic efforts that Bolivia has been promoting to advance the transformation towards truly equitable and sustainable food systems.

A #SpecialProcedure in the form of a UN Working Group is a big boost to the struggles for #PeasantsRights. In this message, we express our gratitude to all the countries who voted in favour, and the efforts of @BoliviaUNOG that tabled this resolution. pic.twitter.com/oKzyQ8fXsZ — La Via Campesina (Official EN) (@via_campesina) October 12, 2023

This initiative aligns with the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Farmers and Other People Working in Rural Areas (UNDROP). The new working group is established to promote effective and comprehensive implementation of such declaration.

It also paves the way for facilitating and contributing to the exchange of technical assistance, capacity building, technology transfer, and international cooperation in support of national efforts, actions, and measures to improve the UNDROP application.

Bolivia crafted the resolution in collaboration with a group of countries, including Cuba, Gambia, Indonesia, Luxembourg, South Africa, and Kyrgyzstan.