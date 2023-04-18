Two Shootings In Maine, US: 4 Dead, 3 Injured

Two shootings early Tuesday morning in the U.S. state of Maine left four people dead, and three others injured, authorities said.

Four people were found dead in a home in Bowdoin. Shortly after 10:30 a.m. three other people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth (one is in serious condition). All of the injured were taken to a hospital in the area.

According to Lt. Randall Keaten of the Maine State Police, both "incidents are connected." The officer told reporters that a suspect has been taken into custody without revealing the identity of the person or the shooting victims.

Yarmouth town officials issued a statement in which they ruled out any threat to the community. "Police have recovered a firearm that was missing from the scene and have a single suspect in custody," the statement said.

Like people across Maine, I am shocked and deeply saddened -- acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core. https://t.co/YTo0oMsyg1 — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) April 18, 2023

Maine Governor Janet Mills expressed regret over the acts of violence. "My thoughts are with the families, friends, and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those hospitalized," she tweeted.

Bowdoin is 40 km north of Portland, Maine's largest city, and Yarmouth is 19 km north of Portland, just off I-295.

Last Saturday, four people were killed and 32 injured at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama. The same day, two people were killed in a shooting at a public park in Louisville, Kentucky, and four others were hospitalized.