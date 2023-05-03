Colombian President Receives The Golden Key To Madrid

"The imprint of America in Spain is as indelible as that of the Spaniards in America," Madrid's mayor said.

The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, on a state visit to Spain, received this Wednesday the Golden Key of the City of Madrid from the Mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

The ceremony at City Hall took place around 9:20 a.m. (Colombia time), 4:20 p.m. (Spain time). Martinez-Almeida said on the occasion that "the imprint of America in Spain is as indelible as that of the Spanish in America."

Both countries share histories that "have been intertwined over the centuries," said the mayor of Madrid, who made reference to the "more than 65,000 Colombians who live in the capital and who, day by day, also build the future of Madrid."

On the occasion, the Colombian President called for "action in the face of the climate crisis. If we do not change, we will not survive on the planet." In this regard, he brought up Spain's role as it will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the fifth time in the second half of 2023, between July 1 and December 31.

President Gustavo Petro spoke at the Congress of Deputies of Spain and there he affirmed that there must be a transformation in humanity to be a World Power of Life.

Petro recognized the importance of the summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) next July in Brussels.

"Change and life are synonymous today and, therefore, the Presidency of Europe, in the hands of Spain, and the meeting of Europe and Latin America must talk about change," Petro said.

The Colombian President and the First Lady, Verónica Alcocer García, were received in the morning with honors at the Royal Palace in Madrid by the King and Queen of Spain, Felipe VI, and Letizia Ortizia Rocasolano.

He then visited the Congress of Deputies. He also attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Loyalty Square and later held a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain. Petro's agenda also included a private lunch with the King and Queen Letizia and a gala dinner at the Royal Palace.

Among the main agenda for Petro's state visit to Spain are total peace, energy transition, sustainable tourism, infrastructure development and education.