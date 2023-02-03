Twitter to Share Ad Revenue With Content Creators

In order to access these revenues, however, the content creators' accounts must be subscribed to Twitter Blue, the paid version of the platform.

On Friday, Elon Musk announced that his social network Twitter will share revenue with creators for ads appearing in their reply threads.

In order to access these revenues, however, the content creators' accounts must be subscribed to Twitter Blue, the paid version of the platform.

Although Musk didn't offer any further details about this new program, he previously said that he intended to offer new avenues of monetization for content creators.

This practice occurs in other social networks such as YouTube, which are distributed by content creators according to the advertising impact generated by their videos.

This business modality has allowed users to earn large amounts of money and create more content, which benefits the platform because it generates more traffic.

"Twitter has to be the place where a creator is best compensated for their time and talent," Musk said in response to a comment from another tweeter that referenced competition with YouTube in this area.

In November 2022, Musk admitted that Twitter was losing over $4 million a day. Since then, this platform has been looking for formulas to recover advertisers.

Currently, it is offering significant discounts ahead of the Super Bowl to be held on February 12 and it is one of the times with the most traffic on the social network.