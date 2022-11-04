AMLO Asks Musk to Guarantee Twitter Quality Before Charging

"They must first give us proof that it will be a reliable and ethical medium," Mexico's President Lopez Obrador said.

On Friday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) asked tycoon Elon Musk to guarantee that Twitter will be a quality and reliable service before implementing his plan to charge US$8 for verified accounts.

“It doesn't matter to pay. However, first a one-year truce in which it is shown that Twitter is clean, does not have bots, does not deceive anyone, and has transparency, which is a golden rule of democracy," AMLO said, asking Twitter to guarantee it will not censor anyone.

A week ago, the world's richest man became the owner of Twitter, promising that he will guarantee "freedom of expression." Musk also said that his company would charge US$8 to verify the accounts.

On Monday, the Mexican President also asked Musk to "repair the damage" created by Twitter when it canceled the account of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I am waiting if they are going to release the little bird, because I have not seen anything yet. I only see they want to charge. Before doing so, they must first give us proof that it will be a reliable and ethical medium," AMLO emphasized.

In the past, Lopez Obrador has criticized Twitter for allowing fake accounts that attack his administration. However, he is one of the Latin American presidents with over 9 million followers on that social network.

"It's understandable that it doesn't change overnight," he said, adding that Twitter's new owner must demonstrate quality and "not want to put a junk product on the market and charge for it."