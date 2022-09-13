Twelve Venezuelan Plane Crew Authorized to Leave Argentina

The Boeing 747 owned by Emtrasur, which is a subsidiary of the Venezuelan state airline CONVIASA, was arbitrarily seized in Argentina in June.

On Tuesday, the La Plata Federal Appeals Court authorized the departure from Argentina of 12 out of 19 crew members of the Venezuelan Emtrasur plane, which had been held in the country for over three months.

In August, Federal Judge Federico Villena had authorized the departure of 11 Venezuelans and one Iranian. Simultaneously, he ordered a ban on leaving the country against the other seven crew members.

Such an authorization, however, could not be executed because prosecutor Cecilia Incardona appealed the ruling. The legal process then passed to the La Plata Court of Appeals.

Today's decision was made by Chamber III, which is made up of judges Carlos Vallefin and Roberto Lemos, who order Judge Villena to expedite and conclude "all pending proceedings, the definition of the procedural situation, and the restrictions imposed on people and things."

Since 2014, the US, the EU and other countries have issued 763 sanctions against Venezuela. Another 164 punitive and extortive measures have been imposed on our country. This year alone there are 12 measures including actions on Monomers and hijacking of EMTRASUR aircraft https://t.co/Em1ILR6zJa — Embassy of Venezuela in StVincent & the Grenadines (@EmbaVEStVincent) September 13, 2022

The crew released are Victoria Valdiviezo, Cornelio Trujillo, Vicente Raga, Jose Ramirez, Zeus Rojas, Jesus Landaeta, Armando Marcano, Ricardo Rendon, Albert Gines, Angel Marin, Nelson Coello, and Mahdi Mousel. Four Venezuelans and three Iranians are still being held.

Throughout this process, the Bolivarian authorities have been denouncing the intention of the United States to illegally seize the plane.

On August 2, the U.S. Justice Department asked Argentina to allow it to seize the Venezuelan aircraft because "it is subject to sanctions." To justify this new act of economic piracy, Washington argued that the transfer of the Boing 747 from the Iranian company Mahan Air to Emtrasur violated U.S. export laws.