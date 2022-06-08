Türkiye: US Military Bases in Greece Don’t Target Russia

On Wednesday, the Türkish President said that he does not estimate that the U.S. military bases in Greece are targeting Russia but insinuated it is rather Turkiye.

After the talk held with the Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, Endorgan said that "currently, nine U.S. military bases have been established in Greece. Whom have they been deployed against? They say that against Russia. But we won't buy that."

President Endorgan said that Kiriakos Mitsotakis, Greek Prime Minister had previously offered to welcome the talks between Ankara and Athens without the involvement of third countries, but the same Minister gave a speech in the U.S. Congress with anti-Türkish rhetoric.

The United States and Greece signed a five-year bilateral military agreement earlier in May. The agreement will grant the U.S. access to three bases in mainland Greece along with its long-standing naval presence on the island of Crete.

"U.S. bases in Greece are designed to deal not only with Russia," Erdogan said. "The United States has developed nine bases in Greece. And against whom? They say they are turning against Russia. "We will not accept such an argument on faith," he said.

According to the Türkish President, the Prime Minister of Greece "does not exist" anymore for him since he vowed not to sell F-16 planes to the country. Athens has made clear that Greece has no intentions to get involved in a debate with Turkey.

Repeatedly, both NATO members, Türkiye and Greece have been at the border of an armed conflict caused by the dispute between the islands in the Aegean Sea, and the boundaries of territorial waters and airspace.

The Greek Prime Minister announced that it would raise the question of Türkiye's violation of Greek airspace until Ankara stops doing it, the day after that Türkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu released an accusation against Greece, charging it of violating international obligations regarding the demilitarization of the Aegean Sea islands and threatened response measures.