Early Voting Begins at Turkish Points of Entry

Around 3.4 million Turkish citizens living abroad will be able to vote in 4,671 ballot boxes located in 73 countries.

On Thursday, Turkish citizens living abroad started to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled on May 14 at Türkiye's airports and border gates.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking a new five-year term against his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the Republican People's Party (CHP), who is running as the presidential candidate for an alliance of opposition parties.

Recent polls suggest it will be a tight race between the two major candidates, who are both campaigning to improve the quality of life for many Turks affected by the recent economic downturn.

If no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round, a second round will be held on May 28.

More than 3 million Turkish voters residing outside of the country have begun casting their votes for Türkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections at customs gates and ballot boxes set up in 73 countries.



The 3.4 million eligible voters living abroad are of great importance to both candidates. In addition to the ones set up at embassies and consulates in 73 countries, 4,671 ballot boxes have also been placed at airports and border gates around the country.

The international terminal at Istanbul Airport, Türkiye's main point of entry, is among the hotspots filled with citizens living abroad casting their early ballots set up at the arrival and departure floors.

Abdullah and Hamide Gisne, a Turkish couple coming from France, were among the early voters. "The election is very important for Türkiye and for the country's economy," Hamide said.