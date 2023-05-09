Turkish President Hikes Public Worker Salaries by 45 Pct

Erdogan, who was elected Turkish president in 2014, will seek another term at the presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

At a signing ceremony for the Public Collective Labor Agreement on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a 45 percent wage hike for 700,000 public workers ahead of May 14 elections.

"We are increasing the wages by 45 percent, including the welfare share. With this protocol, we determine the framework of the wages that approximately 700,000 of our brothers will receive in the 2023-2024 period," he said.

The minimum monthly wage for public workers will be 15,000 Turkish liras (US$769). The government will also introduce a 4-6 percent premium payment to workers who do not have work premium payments and will add 10 percent to the bare wages of the veterans.

The Erdogan administration will also raise overtime wages by 70 percent and hike the wages of night workers by 8 percent.

"We update the figures of clothing and food aids and increase them at the rate of the wage hike. We are also making increases in additional payments, non-payment bonuses," Erdogan said, adding that he had planned a rise in the minimum wages and salaries for civil servants and pensioners in July based on the gap between inflation and the welfare share.

À moins d'une semaine des élections présidentielles et législatives en Turquie, le président turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan attire une foule massive, avec au moins 1,7 million de personnes présentes pic.twitter.com/8CKGt6FKzg — TRT Afrika Français (@trtafrikaFR) May 9, 2023

The tweet reads, "Less than a week before Türkiye's general elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan draws massive crowds, with at least 1.7 million in attendance."

He holds a neck-to-neck election campaign against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who has promised better living quality and social standards for millions of households battered by runaway inflation.

Commodity prices have increased dramatically amid rampant inflation in recent years. The annual consumer price index (CPI) rose for several months in a row to hit 85.5 percent in October 2022, bringing about a sharp decline in households purchasing power. The rate has slowed since then and was recorded at 43.68 percent in April.