Over 60 Injured in Anti-Israel Protests in Türkiye

On Tuesday night, 63 people, including 43 police officers, were injured, and five people were detained during the protests against Israel that took place in various cities in Türkiye following the attack on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza.

The Istanbul Governor's Office urged citizens who wish to respond to Israel's bombings on Gaza to avoid irreversible actions.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Istanbul, Ankara, and Adana to express their outrage over the Israeli bombing of the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people.

Protesters chanted slogans such as "Israel, murderer, get out of Palestine" and "Greetings to Hamas. Continue the resistance!"

“Every western politician who has given Israel impunity and unlimited moral and military support, has the blood of these massacred children on their hands”



Outraged by Israeli violence against the Gazans, the Turks threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the Israeli embassy in Ankara and the consultes in Istanbul and Adana while trying to enter these facilities. The police used tear gas to prevent them from entering.

The protests continued throughout Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday. In Istanbul, protesters also held a prayer for the victims of the hospital attack before leaving the area near the Israeli consulate.

Turkish authorities implemented extensive security measures around the Israeli facilities, which were closed for security reasons. Israel urged its citizens to leave Turkey as soon as possible due to the risk of being targeted in attacks.