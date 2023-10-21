Erdogan Discusses Israeli-Palestinian Conflict With NATO Chief

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza in phone calls with The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the phone call with Stoltenberg, Erdogan urged the West and the rest of the world to "take action as soon as possible to end the humanitarian tragedies" unfolding in Gaza, the presidency said in a post on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Erdogan held Western countries' attitude responsible for increasing human rights violations in Gaza and warned that their failure to stop Israel would lead to "irreparable consequences."

He discussed with Stoltenberg the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to innocent civilians, according to the presidency.

With Zelensky, Erdogan also talked about the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians and the humanitarian crisis in the region in addition to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

President Erdogan stated that it is possible to resolve conflicts in the region, especially the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, through peaceful means, and that Türkiye will continue to make every effort to achieve this.

On Saturday, Xinhua reported that efforts to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza now focuses on those with Israeli-foreign dual citizenship. There are also ongoing efforts from the Qatari and Egyptian sides to facilitate a ceasefire between Gaza-ruling Hamas and Israel.