Türkiye Accuses Greece of Transferring Weapons to Islands

According to Turkish security sources, these actions constitute a violation of international law. They also stressed Turkey's efforts to resolve problems through dialogue and under international law.

Turkish Armed Forces drones captured images of Greece transferring armored vehicles to Aegean islands with no military status, Anadolu news agency reported.

"It was revealed that the ships were transporting 23 wheeled armored tactical vehicles to Lesbos and 18 to Samos, islands without military status. The armored vehicles were among those shipped by the U.S. to Greece's Alexandropolis [Dedeagac] Port," the publication said.

"That Greece does not even attend the meetings despite invitations and makes such provocations shows who is increasing the tension," the security sources emphasized, quoted by the agency.

Greece and Turkey, countries that are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), have on several occasions been on the brink of an armed confrontation due to their territorial disputes.

A new wave of tension broke out on August 23, when Greek anti-aircraft batteries, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry, aimed their missiles at two Turkish warplanes. Greece, for its part, denies this.

Turkish authorities warned Greece that it will pay a heavy price if it goes any further. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called on NATO to show objectivity in relation to what happened.