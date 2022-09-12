4 Turkish Soldiers Killed in Clash With Kurdish Rebels in Iraq

The Kurdistan Workers' Party has been rebelling against the Turkish government for over three decades.

On Monday, the Turkish defense ministry confirmed that four Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash with militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The clash took place on Sunday when Turkish security forces were conducting a search mission in a region where Türkiye was carrying out a cross-border operation.

Two soldiers were killed and four others injured in the clash with PKK militants in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, but two of the four injured later died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Vedat Aksac, who was a member of the PKK's "assassination team," and two other members of the group were killed in a Turkish operation in Khalifan, a town in the northern Iraqi province of Erbil, state-run TRT broadcaster reported Monday.

The Turkish intelligence service found out that Aksac had planned to travel to Turkish cities to carry out an attack. The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the EU, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes and artillery bombardments against the group's positions in northern Iraq, especially the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the PKK.

In April, the Turkish army launched a new ground and air cross-border operation, dubbed Claw-Lock, against the PKK targets in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq.