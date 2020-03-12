Turkey, Russia Reach Consensus on Syria's Idlib

"The attacks have halted, and the ceasefire continues at the moment. We are carefully and sensitively following the field," Akar said during a visit to Turkey's defense company ASELSAN.

Turkish and Russian military delegations who have been discussing the ceasefire in Idlib since Tuesday have reached an agreement "to a large extent," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Thursday.

There is no change about the presence of the Turkish troops in Idlib province of Syria, he said.

"Withdrawal is out of the question, our troops, our elements remain in place," the minister stated.

He noted that the joint patrols with Russia are set to start on March 15, yet details are currently being discussed between Turkish and Russian military delegations.

The delegations are in discussions in Turkey's capital Ankara for the details of the ceasefire agreed on March 5 between Turkish ad Russian leaders.

The protocol envisages the establishment of a security corridor 6 kilometers north and 6 km south from the M4 highway in Idlib.