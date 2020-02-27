Syria: Israel Drone Attack Kills 1 in Occupied Golan Heights

The attack occurred out in Hadr, a village in the Quneitra province located in the Syrian-controlled part of the territory.

A Syrian civilian was killed Thursday in an Israeli drone attack on his car in the occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state media reported.

The attack occurred out in Hadr, a village in the Quneitra province located in the Syrian-controlled part of the territory. Israel illegally occupies most of the Golan Heights plateau, seized in the 1967 war.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a war monitor based in the United Kingdom, said the man killed was a member of the "Syrian resistance to liberate Golan."

Quneitra governor identified the victim as Adel Tawil and said he worked at a police station. He was killed while returning home from work, according to the governor.

Israel, in the past years, has flown hundreds of similar bombing raids on Syria throughout the country's civil war, claiming to be hitting "legitimate Iranian targets. In 2019 alone, more than 17 Israeli attacks took place against targets in Syria.

On Sunday, Israel killed two members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group near Damascus after it launched air raids on suspected positions.

The Jewish state -which rarely claim such attacks directly- said the sites attacked were used for "research and development of armaments" manufactured in Syria and the Gaza Strip.

In January, Damascus accused the Israeli air force of attacking the T4 military airport in central Syria, a base that had been targeted many times by Israeli raids.

In November, the Israeli army claimed responsibility for multiple air raids against military government sites and Iranian forces that killed 23 people, including 16 foreigners, according to the SOHR.