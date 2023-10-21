Tunisians Do Not Stop Protesting Against the Genocide in Gaza

On Friday, President Said warned that "the global Zionist movement" aims to reshape the entire Middle East map.

On Saturday, thousands gathered in Tunis to express their support for the Palestinian people. For nearly two weeks now, this country has witnessed daily mass protests against Israel.

These marches were organized by a committee composed of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), the Tunisian League for Human Rights (LTDH), the National Union of Journalists (SNJT), and about twenty national organizations.

The organizers sent a letter to the European Union expressing their astonishment at its blatant bias, the double standards applied to conflicts, and the false commitment to the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights.

To prevent conflicts, Tunisian security forces prevented the protesters from approaching the French Embassy, a country that Tunisians consider complicit in the Zionist genocide. However, as they passed by the French Institute, citizens painted slogans reading "Free Palestine" and "Macron, terrorist, Biden terrorist."

Since Wednesday, spontaneous demonstrations have also been observed every night in front of the U.S. Embassy. On Friday, Kais Said, the president of Tunisia, warned that "the global Zionist movement" aims to reshape the entire Middle East map.

He called on his Foreign Minister to intensify diplomatic efforts "with all national forces and all free peoples of the world to stop these massacres and confront all attempts to displace Palestine, so as not to experience a new catastrophe like the one of 1948."

At the Peace Summit in Cairo held on Saturday morning, Tunisia was absent. There are no explanations for this absence, and it is unknown whether this country was invited to the event.