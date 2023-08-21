Tunisia: National Guard Found Migrants’ Dead Bodies

Tunisia has become in recent years one of the main departure points for boats trying to reach European shores.

The Tunisian National Guard recovers the bodies of a baby and a man after a shipwreck off the coast of Gabes.

The Tunisian National Guard reported on Saturday that rescue services recovered the body of a baby and a 20-year-old man after the shipwreck of a boat with about twenty, migrants off the coast of Gabes.

The sinking occurred in the early hours of Saturday, around 02:00 (local time). Rescue operations, coordinated with civil protection units, continue to try to locate five missing people.

The authorities opened an investigation, together with the Gabes prosecutor’s office, to determine the circumstances of this tragedy in Mediterranean waters, as reported by the state news agency TAP.

Child among 5 dead off Tunisian coast after migrant boat carrying 35 sinks A migrant boat sank off Tunisia's port city of Sfax, leaving five people dead and seven others missing, officials said Tuesday. The dead included a child.Sfax is...https://t.co/hM8EH3wHNS — Ghaffar4 (@Ghaffar4378138) August 21, 2023

Tunisia has become in recent years one of the main departure points for boats trying to reach European shores.

Although most of the migrants come from Sub-Saharan Africa, there has been an uptick in the number of Tunisians trying to flee the country in the face of the worsening economic and political crisis.