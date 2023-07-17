EU and Tunisia Sign MoU on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

"Today, we urgently need a collective agreement on the issue of inhumane immigration"

On Sunday, the Tunisian presidency stated that Tunisia and the European Union (EU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strategic and comprehensive partnership.

According to official reports, the MoU was signed in the presence of Tunisian President Kais Saied, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

According to official statements, the MoU was inked for a "comprehensive strategic partnership" between the EU and Tunisia, with a focus on renewable energies, economic development, and irregular migration.

"Today, we urgently need a collective agreement on the issue of inhumane immigration," Saied said during a joint press conference held in the capital Tunis with the visiting European leaders.

Saied also said that the Tunisian people have provided illegal immigrants with all the necessary help and support, and stressed that the country is "determined to meet the challenges of the current situation."

The European Union and Tunisia have signed a memorandum of understanding for a “strategic and comprehensive partnership” aimed at combatting irregular migration and boosting economic ties between the bloc and the North African country, which lies on ahttps://t.co/cwh3DREd3v pic.twitter.com/EdC7yNsi1y — ExactNewz (@ExactNewz) July 17, 2023

Von der Leyen assured that the EU "is working for prosperity and a better future for the whole region, especially Tunisia and its people."

"It is a major step to build a solid partnership to face the scourge of illegal immigration that harms both shores of the Mediterranean," Meloni said.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, the number of illegal immigrants from Tunisia to Italy has been on the rise.

On Sunday, the Tunisian National Guard said that Tunisian navy rescued 108 illegal immigrants of different African nationalities off the coast of the southeastern province of Sfax.