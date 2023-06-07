Tunisia and Italy Discuss Bilateral Ties and Illegal Migration

On Tuesday, Tunisian President Kais Saied met with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss bilateral ties and the illegal immigration problem.

According to a statement released by the Tunisian presidency, during the meeting, Saied expressed the close friendship and cooperation between Tunisia and Italy, while also remembering the historical events that have contributed to the affinity between the two countries.

According to the statement, both representatives directed their attention towards matters of shared concern, specifically the issue of illegal immigration.

"The phenomenon of illegal immigration is worsening day by day and can only be solved through a collective action," Saied said.

#Tunisia and #Italy are willing to continue to cooperate in the fight against illegal immigration in the Mediterranean region, the official Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Wednesday after Tunisian Parliament Speaker Ibrahim #Bouderbala and pic.twitter.com/s7CeEeOZET — CURRENT UPDATES���������������������������� (@currentupdate3) June 1, 2023

Said also spoke about the existence of criminal networks that are involved in the trading of human beings as well as organs, with operations evident both in African nations and those situated in the northern regions bordering the Mediterranean.

"It is necessary to collectively attack the causes of the scourge by working intensively to eradicate economic and social problems in countries of origin," said the president.

As per the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, she announced an upcoming international conference to be convened in Rome, with the aim of tackling the issue of illegal immigration.

Meloni declared Italy's utmost commitment to aiding Tunisia in achieving an accord with the International Monetary Fund. "The agreement must imperatively take into consideration the real situation in Tunisia," she said.