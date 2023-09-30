Tunisia: 14 Human Traffickers Arrested in Past 48 Hours

According to official data, earlier this month, Tunisian security authorities launched a security campaign in Sfax to address the issue of illegal immigration.

On Friday, the Tunisian National Guard announced the arrest of 14 suspects in connection to various immigrant smuggling networks over the past 48 hours.

The arrests were part of operations conducted in the southeastern province of Sfax aimed at curbing illegal immigration, the Tunisian National Guard said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

During these operations, National Guard units successfully thwarted five sea border crossing attempts and confiscated a "significant" sum of money.

According to official data, earlier this month, Tunisian security authorities launched a security campaign in Sfax to address the issue of illegal immigration.

Tunisia-Lampedusa route the most used illegal migrant route into Europe

Jan-Aug, 114,265 illegal migrants entered Europe by the route

Frontex reports in 2022, 92% of all illegal migrants were men & illegal migration is just the tip of the migration iceberg#TheGreatReplacement pic.twitter.com/fJQ1FEpzwJ — Identity England (@IDEngland_) September 25, 2023

This initiative, directed by Tunisian President Kais Saied, seeks to halt the unacceptable surge in illegal immigration.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of the province's coast becoming a significant departure point for illegal immigrants attempting to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Situated a mere 80 km from the Tunisian coastline, the island of Lampedusa is often the first stop chosen by immigrants for their sea voyage toward Italy.