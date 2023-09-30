    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News

Tunisia: 14 Human Traffickers Arrested in Past 48 Hours

  • The arrests were part of operations conducted in the southeastern province of Sfax. Sep. 30, 2023.

    The arrests were part of operations conducted in the southeastern province of Sfax. Sep. 30, 2023. | Photo: X/@TapNewsAgency

Published 30 September 2023 (1 hours 18 minutes ago)
Opinion

According to official data, earlier this month, Tunisian security authorities launched a security campaign in Sfax to address the issue of illegal immigration.
 

On Friday, the Tunisian National Guard announced the arrest of 14 suspects in connection to various immigrant smuggling networks over the past 48 hours.

Related:
Tunisia: 106 People Arrested Last 48 Hours, Illegal Immigration

The arrests were part of operations conducted in the southeastern province of Sfax aimed at curbing illegal immigration, the Tunisian National Guard said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

During these operations, National Guard units successfully thwarted five sea border crossing attempts and confiscated a "significant" sum of money.

According to official data, earlier this month, Tunisian security authorities launched a security campaign in Sfax to address the issue of illegal immigration.

This initiative, directed by Tunisian President Kais Saied, seeks to halt the unacceptable surge in illegal immigration.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of the province's coast becoming a significant departure point for illegal immigrants attempting to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Situated a mere 80 km from the Tunisian coastline, the island of Lampedusa is often the first stop chosen by immigrants for their sea voyage toward Italy. 

Tags

Tunisia Human Traffickers Migration

DW
Aljazeera
by teleSUR/ OSG
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.