Trump’s Gov’t 'Inept' and 'Dysfunctional': UK Ambassador to US

The Washington Files span the period from 2017 to the present, covering everything from Trump's foreign policy in the Middle East, in-house problems, his approach to international trade and his 2020 reelection bid.

“Inept, dysfunctional, insecure” are some of the words used by the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, to describe U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration, according to leaked diplomatic memos published by the Daily Mail on Sunday.

“'We don't really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction-riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” the U.K.’s diplomatic head in Washington told his country’s Foreign Office in the leaked documents obtained by the British newspaper.

Darroch refereed to Trump as “insecure” and “incompetent” reportedly saying that his presidency could "crash and burn" and "end in disgrace", yet drew parallels that despite scandals involving the U.S. head of state, Trump “may emerge from the flames, battered but intact, like Schwarzenegger in the final scenes of The Terminator.”

The Washington Files span the period from 2017 to the present, covering everything from Trump's foreign policy in the Middle East, in-house problems, his approach to international trade and his 2020 reelection bid. Britain’s Foreign Office did not dispute the veracity of the information.

“The British public would expect our ambassadors to provide ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country,” a spokeswoman told The Guardian.

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ says the British ambassador to the US is not serving the UK well pic.twitter.com/TK8KWjssdL — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 7, 2019

In one account, in a letter to the U.K.’s National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill sent on June 22, 2017, the foreign official reports that “vicious infighting and chaos” inside the White House are not fake news, as they are “mostly true.”

On the Iran conflict, Darroch reportedly said that Trump’s careless foreign policy on the Persian nation, which has prompted global fears of a large-scale war is “incoherent” and “chaotic”. And due to a “divided Administration..it's unlikely that U.S. policy on Iran is going to become more coherent anytime soon”.

However, warned that the U.S. president is “surrounded by a more hawkish group of advisers”, thus the president could still start a war.

On another set of the leaked communications, the U.K. ambassador expressed his belief that Trump will most likely get elected for a second term but described the crowd backing as “almost exclusively white.”

“All that said, there is still a credible path for Trump – but so much rides on who the Democrats choose in July 2020,” the foreign office official added.

This controversial set of comments and documents come almost a month after Trump officially visited the U.K. to discuss a post-Brexit trade deal. Despite both parties publically praising the visit as successful, inside talk in the Foreign Office paints a different picture.

'We might be the flavor of the month, but this is still the land of 'America First',' Darroch concluded.