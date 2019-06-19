‘Lies, Distortion, Nonsense’: Bernie Sanders Slams Trump Speech

“Listening to Trump made me feel very much that he is a man living in a parallel universe, a man out of touch with the various needs of people,” Sanders said.

United States Senator Bernie Sanders slammed President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign speech in a live-stream response minutes after the president launched his incumbent bid.

“We have a president who is a racist, who is a sexist, who is a homophobe, who is a xenophobe and he is a religious bigot,” Sanders said. “His strategy to win reelection is to divide people up,” said the presidential hopeful Tuesday in the live-stream published on Twitter.

The left-wing Vermont Senator criticized the president for “an hour-and-a-half speech of lies, distortions and total absolute nonsense.”

He also pointed out issues that Trump failed to address during the rally, like, climate change, economic inequality, student debt and gun violence.

“Listening to Trump made me feel very much that he is a man living in a parallel universe, a man out of touch with the various needs of people,” the senator explained.

Things Trump didn’t mention in his campaign kickoff:



-Climate change

-Tens of millions live paycheck to paycheck

-$1.5 trillion student debt crisis

-Our infrastructure is crumbling

-Minimum wage hasn’t been raised in 10 years

-40,000 people die from gun violence each year — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 19, 2019

Sanders argued that the country’s top priority should be to not elect Trump again in 2020. According to Bernie, “poll after poll is showing the country that Trump is falling further behind in terms of his ability to get reelected.”

“We got a lot to do,” said the long-time Senator. “But our job most importantly is to defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country. Our job is to keep our eyes on the prize. Our job is to resist Trump’s effort to divide us up,” encouraged Sanders to supporters.

Trump kicked off his reelection campaign Tuesday in Florida by presenting himself as the same political insurgent who shook up the Washington establishment four years ago and who is now a victim of an attempted ouster by Democrats.

Our most important job is to defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 19, 2019

During the Orlando rally, Trump formally announced the reelection bid while painting himself as an outsider, just as he did in 2016.

Trump called his opponents a “radical left-wing mob” who would bring socialism to the United States.

“A vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream,” claimed the current U.S. head of state.​​​​​​​