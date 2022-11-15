Trump Announces He Will Run Again for the US Presidency

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) announced Tuesday from Florida his intention to compete in the 2024 elections to return to the White House and return the "glory" to a country "in decline" and "invaded" by millions of people from elsewhere.

After having hinted for months about his intentions and amid great expectation for the "important announcement" he was going to make this Tuesday, the former Republican president confirmed it from Mar-a-Lago, his mansion and private club in Palm Beach (southeast Florida), accompanied by his wife Melania and a large group of guests.

This will be his third campaign for the presidential nomination, as he was a candidate in the 2000 elections, for the Reform Party, and as a Republican in 2016, in which he won, and 2020, in which he lost to Joe Biden.