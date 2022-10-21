US House Panel Issues Subpoena to Trump Over Capitol Riot

The subpoena to Trump requires the production of documents to the committee by Nov. 4 and to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.

The U.S. House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot issued a subpoena on Friday to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The move came more than a week after the panel voted unanimously to seek testimony and documents relevant to the investigation into the incident on Jan. 6, 2021 and its causes.

The subpoena to Trump requires the production of documents to the committee by Nov. 4 and to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, in a letter, accused Trump of personally orchestrating and overseeing "a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election."

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the committee and its members. He has also questioned the timing of the panel's vote to subpoena him.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a large crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and disrupted a joint session of Congress to affirm the 2020 presidential election results.

Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted. Authorities have linked at least five deaths to the mayhem.

It was the worst attack on the U.S. Congress in more than 200 years, which led to Trump's second impeachment by the House of Representatives shortly before his term officially ended.