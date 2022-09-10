DOJ and Trump With Nominees To Oversee Mar-a-Lago Archives

The Federal Bureau of Investigation intervened at Mar-a-Lago on August 8 under suspicions that the former president violated the Espionage Act and committed other crimes such as obstruction of justice and criminal handling of government records.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and former President Donald Trump presented their expert witness nominees for the investigation into documents recovered during the search of the Mar-a-Lago mansion, according to media reports on Saturday.

The DOJ suggested Barbara Jones, a former New York district court judge, and Thomas Griffith, a former appeals court judge in Washington.

Meanwhile, the former president's team (2017-2021) proposed Raymond Dearie, former New York judge, and Paul Huck, with experience after being legal advisor to the governor of Florida and deputy attorney general of the state.

Security-sealed rooms and lock bags are some of the ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured. It's a system of government protocols and high-level security clearances. It stands in stark contrast to the storage room at Trump’s Florida estate. https://t.co/IE6dvOzCyT — The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2022

According to a report in The Hill newspaper, the parties disagreed on how the special master should work in the case.

The tycoon's lawyers want the outside overseer to review all materials found at the Palm Beach, Florida, residence and evaluate possible claims of executive privilege.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department considers it wrong for the expert to examine the documents with classified markings.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation intervened at Mar-a-Lago on August 8 under suspicions that the former president violated the Espionage Act and committed other crimes such as obstruction of justice and criminal handling of government records.

Trump accused the DOJ of launching a partisan witch hunt against him and filed a motion to appoint an independent overseer to review the materials.

Last Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted the former president's request, a decision seen as a victory for Trump that drew criticism from those who saw it as an unprecedented stonewalling of a major criminal investigation.

Four days later, the DOJ gave notice of its intention to appeal and asked to lift the ruling blocking them from accessing the seized documents, among which it claims there are more than a hundred classified files and some labeled "top secret."

"Without a stay, the Government and the public will also suffer irreparable harm from undue delay of the inquiry" and "any delay raises significant concerns," the Justice Department said.