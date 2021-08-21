Grace Keeps Affecting Mexico’s Central Region as Tropical Storm

This is the second time Grace makes landfall in the country, after crossing the Yucatan Peninsula on Aug. 19 and then strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico.

On Saturday morning, Mexico's National Meteorologic Service informed Tropical Storm Grace was located 20Km north of Texcoco and 40Km to the north-northwest of Mexico City and affecting the country's central region with strong gusts of wind and heavy rainfall.

Grace is heading west-southwest at 20 Km/h, and at 10:00 am local time, it reported maximum sustained winds of 110 Km/h and a 990 hectoPascal central pressure.

Local heavy rain is falling in San Luis Potosi, Puebla, Veracruz, Colima, Michoacan and Guerrero, where accumulations of up to 250 mm may be reported, while in Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Queretaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Oaxaca, accumulations may reach 150 mm.

In the coming hours, Grace will reduce its organization and strength as it crosses over the mountains in Mexico's central region.

Grace made landfall early Saturday morning south of Tuxpan as a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir Simpson scale with winds of 205 km/h, which caused up to 4m waves in a wide swath of Veracruz's coast.

On Friday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) informed 7,829 people from Civil Protection, the Ministry of Defense, the Navy, and the National Electricity Commission were deployed to face the meteorological phenomenon.

AMLO called on the population of the 22 municipalities in a state of emergency to take refuge in the centers set up by the government, which created all the necessary conditions to face Grace.

