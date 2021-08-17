Grace Becomes a Tropical Storm Once Again

During the early hours of Tuesday morning, a reconnaissance plane found maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour in tropical depression Grace, with higher gusts, becoming once again a tropical storm.

Its minimum pressure dropped slightly to 1005 hectoPascal, and it continues to move westward at 26 kilometers per hour.

At six o'clock Tuesday morning, its central region was estimated at 18.2 degrees north latitude and 75.6 degrees west longitude, a position that places it about 195 kilometers south of the city of Guantanamo and about 110 kilometers east of Kingston, Jamaica.

In the next 12 to 24 hours, it is forecast that tropical depression Grace will continue to move with a course between west and west-northwest with a similar speed of translation.

This movement will transit over or very close to the north coast of Jamaica and south of eastern Cuba, and then over the Cayman Islands Tuesday night. As it moves over the warm waters of the western Caribbean Sea, where conditions will be more favorable for its development, it will continue to gain in organization and intensity.

Satellite images and weather radar show the wide areas of showers and rains that accompany this system, so given its trajectory for Tuesday, clouds will increase in the eastern region of Cuba, with showers and rains, which may be heavy and intense in some locations, mainly in mountainous areas. Wind intensity will increase, with values between 25 and 40 kilometers per hour, up to 50 kilometers per hour in localities of the southern coast, with higher gusts.

There will be strong swells in the southeast with wave heights between 4 and 5 meters, which will produce slight coastal flooding in low-lying areas of the province of Granma; and swells on the north coast of the east with wave heights of up to 3 meters with accumulations of water in low-lying areas of this coast.

