Tropical Storm Julia Could Become a Hurricane This Weekend

This Friday, tropical storm Julia formed off the Colombian peninsula of La Guajira with sustained winds of 65 km.

Julia is 175 kilometers north of Colombia, moving westward at about 30 kilometers per hour, said the Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies (INETER). Its path could reach Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Belize, and Mexico.

Some Caribbean and Central American countries are under warning regarding the evolution of Tropical Storm Julia, as it could become a category 1 hurricane this weekend.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its advisory number 5 on Friday, October 7, that the storm is forecast to "strengthen to a hurricane by Saturday afternoon as it moves over the southwestern Caribbean Sea."

"A hurricane warning is in effect for the Colombian islands of San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina," while "a hurricane watch is now in effect for most of the coast of Nicaragua," the NHC said.

The Colombian Ministry of Environment ordered the municipalities near the Caribbean coast to activate the respective emergency committees, given the imminence of the meteorological system. It is expected to affect the San Andres region between Saturday and Sunday.

Costa Rica's National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Attention has raised the rainfall alert due to the possible increase in rainfall resulting from the indirect influence of Julia's passage.

Likewise, the Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies (INETER) issued an alert "before the entrance of tropical storm number 14, which will mainly affect the area from Bilwi to Cabo Gracias a Dios, in Honduras, in the Northern Caribbean."

The authorities have asked citizens to stay informed through official information channels and to take preventive measures to avoid human and material losses.

According to the NHC, due to Julia's passage, Central American nations will receive about 15 inches of rain that could cause flooding and landslides.

