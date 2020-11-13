Tropical Depression No. 31 Forms in the Central Caribbean Sea

Tropical Depression number 31 is located 310 miles (about 500 km) southwest of Jamaica's capital Kingston, recording maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) Friday reported the formation of the 31st tropical depression in the Caribbean, which may become a major hurricane as it approaches Nicaragua and Honduras starting Sunday.

Tropical Depression no. 31 is located 310 miles (about 500 km) southwest of Jamaica's capital Kingston, recording maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h).

It is moving west-southwest at 7 miles per hour (11 km/h) and it is expected to cross the center of the Caribbean Sea over the next day while approaching the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras on Sunday afternoon and Monday.

The NHC forecasts that the tropical depression will strengthen into a tropical storm, which would be called Iota, and will continue to grow in intensity until it becomes a major hurricane.

Tropical Depression #Thirty-One has formed in the central Caribbean Sea. The system is forecast to strengthen and approach Central America as a hurricane early next week. Latest at: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/iYxJVpba6H — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 13, 2020

The NHC has not issued warnings so far but warns that it may launch a hurricane watch Friday night for areas of Nicaragua and Honduras.

Until next Wednesday, rain is expected in northern parts of Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica, Jamaica, and southern Haiti.

In Central America, the climate phenomenon has the potential to produce 20-30 inches (508-762 mm) of rain, especially in northern Nicaragua and Honduras, where significant flash flooding, river flooding, and landslides could occur.