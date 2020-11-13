Cuba: President Diaz-Canel Visits Affected Areas by Storm ETA

Diaz-Canel showed special interest in the communities that are still isolated while urging local authorities to reach them by all means to address their needs.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Thursday visited areas affected by the heavy rains that brought the tropical storm Eta in the provinces of Cienfuegos and Villa Clara.

Accompanied by the highest authorities of the Defense Council in Cienfuegos and Villa Clara and by several Ministers, President Diaz-Canel set the recovery strategy in both territories amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Diaz-Canel insisted on the importance of finding solutions to fix the road network, especially in mountainous areas, to reduce the impact of future climate events on these areas.

He also praised the authorities' response at Cienfuegos Oil Refinery, whose Directors Board avoided the flooding of the waste pools and oil spill taking into account the previous experience during subtropical storm Alberto in 2018.

#Eta has been bugging us since Oct. 31 when it first got named TD29. It went on to RI to a cat 4 before land falling in Nicaragua. Got downgraded to a TD, then back to a TS making landfall in Cuba then the FL Keys. Strengthened to a cat 1 and back to a TS with a 2nd FL landfall. pic.twitter.com/HgqTh18YLJ — Anthony Duarte (@AnthonyDuarte03) November 13, 2020

The President showed special interest in the communities that are still isolated while urging local authorities to reach them by all means to address their needs, including by air if necessary.

According to damage assessment reports, 627 hectares of rice were affected Cienfuegos and losses were also recorded in cabbage, tomato, vegetable seedbeds, and other crops.

On November 8, Eta made landfall in Cuban territory around 4h30 local time in Punta La Media located in the central province of Sancti Spíritus, and went out to sea around 9:30 a.m near the coastal town Punta Alegre, in Ciego de Avila. No human deaths were recorded on the island following the passage of the tropical storm.

"We leave with the confidence that they will be able to recover quickly and be better prepared for the tasks that remain in the year, which has been a severe year, hard by the blockade and the U.S. pressure, and hard by the COVID-19." President Diaz-Canel said.