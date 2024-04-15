Trinidad and Tobago: Lawsuit Filed Over Deaths of 7 Infants

The babies died between 2 and 9 April in the pediatric intensive care unit of the Port of Spain General Hospital.

On Monday, official media reported that the parents of seven neonates who died in a Trinidad and Tobago hospital are suing health authorities because negligence, incompetence and poor medical care led to the deaths of their children.

According to the 664 Connect Media website, the legal action includes accusations against the North West Regional Health Authority and the Port of Spain General Hospital, where the babies were admitted.

The lawsuit claims that the lack of hygienic and sanitary measures in the handling and transfer of the children exposed them to infection and demands an explanation for the truth behind the deaths.

The plaintiffs expressed concern because they still do not have access to the medical records of the mothers and children, denounced bureaucracy and urged to hand over these documents by 15 April at the latest.

Among other issues, they warned that they will take the case to the highest courts if they do not receive satisfaction within a week.

The babies died between 2 and 9 April in the pediatric intensive care unit of the Port of Spain General Hospital, and an eighth is still in critical condition.

Laboratory tests confirmed a severe infection caused by Klebsiella, Enterobacter and Serratia bacteria.

According to the country's health authorities, the infants were given high doses of antibiotics and the most advanced therapies, but they had no effect.

Although they stated that the doctors kept the parents well-informed, the parents claim that they were kept in the dark about the true cause of death and demand an investigation because all the children were healthy.

Official data put Trinidad and Tobago's infant mortality rate in 2022 at 9.75 per 1,000 live births, the lowest reported in the Caribbean state in 34 years.