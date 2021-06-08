Trinidad & Tobago Recorded 2,697 Vaccine Shots in a Single Day

Prime Minister Keith Rowley announced that his government would consider reopening the country’s borders in the next four to six weeks.

In Trinidad and Tobago, COVID-19 mass immunization campaign hit a record number daily on Sunday when 2,697 employees in the manufacturing sector got vaccinated.

The Health Ministry, the Trade and Industry Ministry, and the Manufacturers Association (TTMA) conducted the vaccination drive with AstraZeneca doses.

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh announced the beginning of a "vaccination system" at regional health care centers for persons over 60 without non-communicable diseases.

He indicated also the extension of the vaccination program to cover an additional 380,000 citizens by October given the fact that steady vaccine supplies are arriving on the island.

In recent days, Prime Minister Keith Rowley confirmed a deal with the African Medical Council (AMC) for the acquisition of 800,000 Johnson & Johnson doses by August. Likewise, the second shipment of Sinopharm vaccines is set to arrive later this week.

"I encourage people to come out to get this vaccine because we could be able to open places faster and the country could go back to some normalcy," a vaccinated TTMA worker said.