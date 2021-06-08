    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad & Tobago Recorded 2,697 Vaccine Shots in a Single Day

  • Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh received a second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Jun. 7, 2021.

    Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh received a second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Jun. 7, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ Facebook

Published 8 June 2021 (4 hours 57 minutes ago)
Opinion

Prime Minister Keith Rowley announced that his government would consider reopening the country’s borders in the next four to six weeks.

In Trinidad and Tobago, COVID-19 mass immunization campaign hit a record number daily on Sunday when 2,697 employees in the manufacturing sector got vaccinated.

RELATED: 

Trinidad & Tobago Addresses COVID-19 Response With the US

The Health Ministry, the Trade and Industry Ministry, and the Manufacturers Association (TTMA) conducted the vaccination drive with AstraZeneca doses. 

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh announced the beginning of a "vaccination system" at regional health care centers for persons over 60 without non-communicable diseases. 

He indicated also the extension of the vaccination program to cover an additional 380,000 citizens by October given the fact that steady vaccine supplies are arriving on the island. 

In recent days, Prime Minister Keith Rowley confirmed a deal with the African Medical Council (AMC) for the acquisition of 800,000 Johnson & Johnson doses by August. Likewise, the second shipment of Sinopharm vaccines is set to arrive later this week.

Rowley announced also that his government would consider reopening the country’s borders and remove entry exemptions in the next four to six weeks.

"I encourage people to come out to get this vaccine because we could be able to open places faster and the country could go back to some normalcy," a vaccinated TTMA worker said.

Tags

Trinidad and Tobago Vaccination COVID-19 Sinopharm TTMA AstraZeneca AMC Johnson & Johnson

People

Keith Rowley Terrance Deyalsingh

Trinidad and Tobago Guardia
by teleSUR/ eh- JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.