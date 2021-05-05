Trinidad's Health Care System Close to Collapse

After Trinidad records the second wave of cases and 11 Covid-19 deaths In two days, there is a concern for essential services.

Trinidad and Tobago’s health care system is close to collapse after a sweeping and steady climb of its COVID-19 numbers since mid-March, with 11 deaths recorded in the last two days pushing the deaths to 185 in total.

The country’s Ministry of Health said that the healthcare system could collapse in 10 days should the cases and hospitalizations continue at the current rate.

Health Minister Terrence DyalSingh gave a cautionary announcement that if the high case levels continue, the hospitals would “not have space.”

Principal Medical Officer Maryam Abdool-Richards warned that it would also start to impact the regular health care system if the spike trend continues.

“Given the increasing number of cases on a daily basis, roughly the rolling average over the last seven days is somewhere in the vicinity of 191 cases per day; approximately ten percent of cases would require hospitalization and a hospital bed,” Abdool-Richards said.

#BREAKING - Trinidad & Tobago records 399 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,009 tests - taking tally to 12,105 (3,024 active); samples taken between May 2-4; 3,976 received 1st vaccine dose & 92 received 2nd vaccine dose in 24 hours pic.twitter.com/RawfoF5L25 — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) May 5, 2021