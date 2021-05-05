Trinidad's Health Care System Close to Collapse

Trinidad and Tobago’s health care system is close to collapse after a sweeping and steady climb of its COVID-19 numbers since mid-March, with 11 deaths recorded in the last two days pushing the deaths to 185 in total.
The country’s Ministry of Health said that the healthcare system could collapse in 10 days should the cases and hospitalizations continue at the current rate.
Health Minister Terrence DyalSingh gave a cautionary announcement that if the high case levels continue, the hospitals would “not have space.”
Principal Medical Officer Maryam Abdool-Richards warned that it would also start to impact the regular health care system if the spike trend continues.
“Given the increasing number of cases on a daily basis, roughly the rolling average over the last seven days is somewhere in the vicinity of 191 cases per day; approximately ten percent of cases would require hospitalization and a hospital bed,” Abdool-Richards said.
On Tuesday, six coronavirus deaths fell short of the worrying record of seven deaths in one 24-hour period set on September 11, last year.
As of May 4, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 235 new positive cases with 8,832 recovered patients and a total of 11,706 positive patients since the pandemic began.
The country vaccinated 51,283 people, with 196 people getting their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.